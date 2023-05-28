Some 44,000 Sheffield Wednesday supporters should take their seats at Wembley stadium on Monday knowing they are as big a part of occasion as Barry Bannan or Josh Windass, suggested Darren Moore.

Owls supporters rose to inspire a historic semi-final comeback against Peterborough, providing what many lifelong Wednesday supporters have described at one of the very best atmospheres Hillsborough has ever seen.

While the drive and effort of the players, of course, was the main ingredient, the cacophony of noise that rumbled through S6 after Moore’s video call to arms pre-match helped the Wednesday players grow and shrunk the Posh youngsters.

Now, the task falls on Wednesday fans to match and surpass that performance at the home of football.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“I like talking about the supporters,” Moore told The Star ahead of their Barnsley battle.

“They are the key. They are the ones. They are the special piece of the machine, an all-important cog that gets this place going because of their passion. It’s not just the support, it’s the passion they show, the passion that they have within.

“It’s something behold, really and it’s a real driver. That’s them. It seeps and runs through them, it’s been passed on from generation to generation and to hear the support we’re going to have at Wembley is great to hear.”

Moore was present for Wednesday’s last Wembley appearance in 2016. While the result of that Championship play-off final did not go the way of the Owls, images of the performance of the blue and white allocation that afternoon are the stuff of legend.

Moore was there. It was before his managerial journey started but having been invited to the match by the EFL, he watched on in awe as a sold out Wednesday end did its thing.

“There’s one moment in the game I just remember so clearly, taking my eyes off the game, looking into the Wednesday end and just seeing all the Wednesdayites just bouncing,” he said.

“It felt like the stadium was moving, it really did. It was just such a joy to see.

“I paused. I paused for a good while and it is one of the most fantastic sights I have seen in the game.

“As a manager I have a perception in my head as to what I’m going to see on Monday, I really have.

“I was up in the stands, but this will be from the technical area at ground level. To see that on Monday? I want the Wednesdayites to do it, so I can witness it from there.”

Moore spoke last week about the role the a man in the car had had on boosting his belief in their play-off mission, shouting his best wishes to the Owls boss while out on a walk.

“Just yesterday I had my window down, somebody saw me and shouted,” he said, reporting further well-wishes.

“Just yesterday I was out shopping and people said some nice things. These mobile phones are good for taking pictures now, aren’t they?

“It’s been great to get an understanding of the supporters and I get that passion and drive from them. It’s a two-way thing.

“Those people I have met in the last few days, thankyou and we’ll be ready for Monday.”