The Owls skipper has played a huge role in them getting where they are this season, finishing with 19 goals and assists and earning a nomination for the League One Player of the Season award.

Now, as he seeks to top off the campaign by lifting the play-off final trophy at Wembley, he wants to hear Wednesdayites raise the roof like they’ve done so many times before.

“Stick with us,” was Bannan’s message to supporters when speaking on the League Of 72 Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet. “The support throughout the season has been amazing, they know what I think about them, and I have never played in front of a better crowd.

“I spoke to the boys in the changing room, and I just tried to shake them and say, ‘Let’s get to Wembley, because you’ll never forget that day no matter what happens’. I know the last time we lost, but it’s still one of the best days I’ve had as a footballer – to see the support afterwards was amazing.

“I also want to thank them for their support over the season, but we’ve got one last big push that we need them for. We needed them on Thursday night and they came through for us, so we’re going to need them again on Monday, and I’m sure they’ll be there for us. If they can be as loud as they possibly can, then I’m confident we can give them the right result.”

The Owls skipper also spoke of his desire to give the fans in blue and white their local bragging rights back, adding, “It’s a derby game, so it adds to it for everybody. I grew up a boyhood Celtic fan, so I know a bit about derbies and what it means for the fans. But as players we have to switch off from that and treat it like a normal game… I can safely say that we will go out there and leave everything on the pitch to get the result and the bragging rights.”