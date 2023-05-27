Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, faces some tough decisions when picking his XI for the play-off final against Barnsley, and it’s anybodies guess what he goes for.

But with that in mind, our Owls writers have given it a go in terms of picking what they might go for at Wembley on Monday afternoon, first up it’s Joe Crann - who has gone for minimal changes from the side that pulled off that huge turnaround against Peterborough United.

The nature of this game means that there will be disappointed players regardless of what line-up Moore goes for, but ultimately - after his masterclass last week - it’s absolutely a case of getting behind whatever the Owls boss goes for under the arch.

Who would have thought that putting Liam Palmer in midfield would work as well as that? Well, Moore did. So whoever he picks, and wherever he picks them, I’m fine with it.

I genuinely felt bad leaving people out of this side, but with the battle really likely to be won in the midfield it felt like there was a difficult decision to make.

Here we go...

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK Saves from Dawson in the first half of the second leg against Peterborough made sure that the Owls were able to complete their brilliant comeback. There's no reason to change him.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB Did a fine job against the Posh's tricky wingers in the last game, and offers a turn of pace that not many others in the entire Owls squad can. That could be important.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB An assured head who's got promotions under his belt, Ihiekwe could be a big player for Wednesday at Wembley. He'll help keep the backline in check.

4 . Reece James - LCB He might have been missing for a while with an injury, but James was back in the thick of things at Hillsborough last week and put in a star showing. It wasn't just his goal, he was everywhere. Has to start, especially with the balance he brings.