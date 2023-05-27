Sheffield Wednesday XI v Barnsley in the play-off final as selected by Joe Crann - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, faces some tough decisions when picking his XI for the play-off final against Barnsley, and it’s anybodies guess what he goes for.
But with that in mind, our Owls writers have given it a go in terms of picking what they might go for at Wembley on Monday afternoon, first up it’s Joe Crann - who has gone for minimal changes from the side that pulled off that huge turnaround against Peterborough United.
The nature of this game means that there will be disappointed players regardless of what line-up Moore goes for, but ultimately - after his masterclass last week - it’s absolutely a case of getting behind whatever the Owls boss goes for under the arch.
Who would have thought that putting Liam Palmer in midfield would work as well as that? Well, Moore did. So whoever he picks, and wherever he picks them, I’m fine with it.
I genuinely felt bad leaving people out of this side, but with the battle really likely to be won in the midfield it felt like there was a difficult decision to make.
Here we go...