You can have a volcanic temper like Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest of them all, or follow the professorial traits of Arsene Wenger. Be a touchline showman and pantomime villain like Neil Warnock or adopt the granite-like calm of Sean Dyche.

Only one thing matters in the end and that’s results on the field. Get them and others will wonder - is that the way? The truth is the individual has to be himself and play to his strengths. So where does Sheffield Wednesday’s boss fit into the characterisation game?

For a man of his bear-like dimensions, he’s far from the persona expected of a one-time least favourite centre half for a striker to face. But then you can afford to show more of the velvet glove than the iron fist when you are built to Darren Moore’s proportions.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

And, whether by coincidence or design, the former West Brom, Portsmouth and Derby defender (among the eight clubs he played for) will be much more in line with modern ways than some of those managers he served.

There is an old school argument that football has gone soft in the way players are treated. But life has changed, for the better in many respects, and boss/worker relationships have to factor in a greater awareness of mental health, for instance.

You can’t put a price on the value - including greater productivity - of happiness at work. And it is this that Moore has conspicuously built into the pressure-cooker of Sheffield Wednesday. No doubt he can be demanding and rightly so, but there is a human chemistry at Hillsborough that should be respected.

Skipper Barry Bannan, a vocal driving force on the field who has made a mental note to calm himself at times, strikes you as an opposite type of character to his boss. But opposites attract and are powerful as a combination. “As a person, the gaffer is second to none,” he said. “His door’s always open - you can go to him with any sort of problem, he’s so approachable.”

Maybe the key is to hand-pick a squad of self-driven characters who won’t take advantage and here Moore appears to have chosen well.

“He doesn’t really let the outside world affect him,” says Bannan. “You need to be made of a certain steel and the gaffer has got that.”

