News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The simple reason Marvin Johnson was absent from Sheffield Wednesday’s squad for Shrewsbury Town win

Eyebrows were raised by the omission of Sheffield Wednesday wide man Marvin Johnson from the teamsheet ahead of Saturday’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

The decision ended a 43-match run of matchday involvement in league football for the 31-year-old, who last sat out of a home draw with Wycombe Wanderers nearly a year ago while recovering from an injury.

And there was no such issue this time around, Owls boss Darren Moore confirmed, with Johnson left out simply as part of a continued squad rotation system.

Read More
Why the oldest team in the league is still learning as ‘anarchy’ crept into Shef...
Owls Marvin Johnson Pic Steve Ellis

Most Popular

Young Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten has stepped into the breach at left wing-back in the last two outings and has impressed.

“It’s simple,” Moore said. “We’ve got different players in each position and they’re all competing – and that’s what we want. It’s excellent.

“We’ve got a much smaller squad this year, but there’s more versatility to it and there are more players challenging one another. The quicker we can get them all back fit – we’ve still got four or five on the treatment table – the more that will be the case.

MORE: Injury concern over Sheffield Wednesday pair after early exit from Shrewsbury Town win

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of rotation there – probably 18 or 19 we’ve got.

“Marvin has played a lot of football and this is obviously the first time he’s not starting but this is us rotating. He could be back in next week and that’s just the way it is.”

Johnson wasn’t the only senior player to miss out as Jack Hunt continued his stint out of the side. Young Rio Shipston featured on the bench for the first time in league football.

MORE: The background figure Darren Moore credited with Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Shrewsbury

SheffieldDarren MooreJack HuntWycombe Wanderers