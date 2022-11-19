Injury concern over Sheffield Wednesday pair after early exit from Shrewsbury Town win

The pair offered eye-catching performances in the battling win before they were taken off – Windass in the 76th minute and Iorfa seven minutes later.

Windass appeared to be holding his groin, offering encouragement on the Owls bench that it wasn’t a recurrence of the hamstring issues that so badly impacted his progress last season.

“It is his groin, not his hamstring,” Moore said before praising the former Rangers’ man’s recent efforts in Wednesday colours.

“We don't know if is just tiredness, fatigue, if it is a strain or whatever it is so we will let that settle down and we’ll get more information on that in the week.

“The way he’s moving on and off the ball, his close control, I fancied him to score when he cut inside and shot. You can see in his body language and everything that every game that goes by, he’s getting back to the Josh Windass we all know.”

Iorfa received treatment twice and looked to be cramping up before he was taken off after offering an energetic performance at right wing-back.

“With Dom, it’s more like an issue round his thigh so we think that might just be tiredness and fatigue,” Moore said.

