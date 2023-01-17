It’s no secret that Sheffield Wednesday would like to add a defender to their ranks in the coming weeks – a desire perhaps made bigger by injury to Reece James at the weekend.

Though the extent of his ankle issue is not yet known, James joins Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe on the injured pile for now at least and with Mark McGuinness having been recalled by Cardiff City, Darren Moore’s squad is looking just a little light at the back.

Their incredible defensive form suggests there is no need for blind panic buying, however, and as Moore told reporters on Saturday the club are willing to wait for the right man.

Asked whether their concerns hasten the need for January transfer activity, Moore said: “It’s a fair and good question. It probably does hasten the need but even though that need is there, it doesn’t mean the right players are available.

“I keep saying, it’s almost like we’re in a chain buying a house. We’re waiting for other deals to go through and that’s the same with the players we’re trying to get in here.

“We want to bring the right players in, who are going to add to the team and take the team forward. It’s not just being a tick box. We’ve set our sights high and we’ll have a look at getting them in. If it comes towards the end of the window then the quicker option may come into it.”

The Star jumped onto social media to ask Wednesday supporters who they would most like to see brought to the club before January is out.

Featuring some realistic options, some not-so-realistic options and a whole lot of ex-Wednesday, here are the responses we received.

1. Aden Flint - Stoke City He has reliability, experience and - perhaps most vitally - aerial prowess. Flint is a moster unit and while his first little stint at S6 didn't go as well as he might have hoped, he left something of an impression on Wednesday fans - many of whom were quick to suggest Flint as a possible option. We've reported there is at least interest in the out-of-favour Stoke City man, who may well be available having not played much this season. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Luke McNally - Burnley A talented young Irish defender who quickly built a strong reputation at Oxford United last season, what McNally lacks in experience compared to some of the names on this list he makes up for in an apparent desire to head bricks. Several Wednesday supporters like the thought of him coming in to bolster the defensive ranks and though Burnley are open to letting him leave, it will be on their terms and only once they feel well covered themselves. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Terence Vancooten - Stevenage Something of a left-field suggestion by one Owls fan, Stevenage defender Terence Vancooten is a Guyana international of 16 caps and at the age of only 25 is a senior man in a promotion-chasing League Two side that have one of the meanest defensive records in the EFL. Available? For the right price, presumably. His contract is up next year. Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4. Alfie Mawson - Wycombe Wanderers A strong and very capable defender who has huge experience higher up the ladder under his belt, Mawson has struggled with knee injuries across his career and missed out on Saturday's clash with Wednesday at the back end of another knock. The 28-year-old has impressed since joining Wycombe in the summer and though stranger things have happened it seems unlikely he'd be allowed to move on so soon, doesn't it? Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales