The Sheffield Wednesday transfers fans told us they’d make as defensive search continues - gallery
It’s no secret that Sheffield Wednesday would like to add a defender to their ranks in the coming weeks – a desire perhaps made bigger by injury to Reece James at the weekend.
Though the extent of his ankle issue is not yet known, James joins Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe on the injured pile for now at least and with Mark McGuinness having been recalled by Cardiff City, Darren Moore’s squad is looking just a little light at the back.
MORE: Does Cardiff City bombshell alter the future of Sheffield Wednesday favourite Mark McGuinness?
Their incredible defensive form suggests there is no need for blind panic buying, however, and as Moore told reporters on Saturday the club are willing to wait for the right man.
Asked whether their concerns hasten the need for January transfer activity, Moore said: “It’s a fair and good question. It probably does hasten the need but even though that need is there, it doesn’t mean the right players are available.
“I keep saying, it’s almost like we’re in a chain buying a house. We’re waiting for other deals to go through and that’s the same with the players we’re trying to get in here.
“We want to bring the right players in, who are going to add to the team and take the team forward. It’s not just being a tick box. We’ve set our sights high and we’ll have a look at getting them in. If it comes towards the end of the window then the quicker option may come into it.”
The Star jumped onto social media to ask Wednesday supporters who they would most like to see brought to the club before January is out.
Featuring some realistic options, some not-so-realistic options and a whole lot of ex-Wednesday, here are the responses we received.