The Sheffield Wednesday stars who could potentially benefit from Wrexham cancellation...

It’s a blow for their preparations, no doubt, but there may be a silver lining to find in the situation...

The Owls have had a fair share of niggles over the last week or so as Darren Moore continues to manage his side in an attempt to avoid fresh injuries, with several having been given limited game time and/or rested completely for certain games.

Sadly, for Josh Windass it looks as though injury was not avoided, with the player likely to miss the start of the campaign due to a hamstring injury that he picked up in the friendly against West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For others, though, there is more hope, and for the likes of Andre Green (ankle), Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson (both sickness/illness) and Charles Hagan (muscular niggle) it will give them a bit more time to recover as they look to make sure that they’re available for the final preseason game against Port Vale on July 27th.

For Moore, though, in terms of team preparation, it’s far from ideal. He’d been hoping for another test, and opportunity to work on certain aspects of their game.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, he said of Wrexham, “It will be another test that will be high tempo. They will test us in and out of possession, they’ll come and ask questions and it will be a game that, hopefully coming from today, will require us to use aspects of this game in terms of quality on and off the ball work.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore may welcome some faces back for the Wrexham friendly. (Nigel French/PA Wire)