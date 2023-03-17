News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
9 minutes ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
10 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
10 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
11 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
16 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

The Sheffield Wednesday flop and Bolton Wanderers man looking to bite former employers

He's a former player that failed to make much of an impression at Sheffield Wednesday – and never kicked a ball in front of supporters while in Owls colours.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

But hard-working Elias Kachunga would love to get one over on his former employers this evening in what will be his ninth appearance against Wednesday across spells with Huddersfield Town and now Bolton Wanderers.

Kachunga’s fondest memory of S6 will be the Terriers’ Championship play-off win on penalties in May 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the fact is that in 576 minutes of football played against the Owls across eight outings, the DR Congo international has seen his side score only once – in a 1-1 draw at Bolton last season.

Most Popular
Elias Kachunga flopped in his time at Sheffield Wednesday.
Elias Kachunga flopped in his time at Sheffield Wednesday.
Elias Kachunga flopped in his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

His solitary season with Wednesday was in front of Covid-enforced empty stands and returned no league goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s a record he’ll be keen to change, though probably from the bench given he hasn’t started since the end of January when he bizarrely survived a red card for violent conduct with teammate Dion Charles accidentally red-carded instead.

“I remember it was a really difficult time for all of us here,” Darren Moore told The Star this week. “In terms of starting games, it was very on-off for him.

“He’s a wonderful talent, someone who can work in tight spaces with the ball at his feet and for his size, he’s decent in the air.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I recall all those aspects of him and it’s great to see him go over not too far away from here and playing, being effective.

“It might be off the bench, but the fact is he is still being effective at a very good club.”

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concern over hamstring injury to Sheffield Wednesday star George Byers – won’t feature v Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday launch appeal against controversial Council call – could impact Derby County fans

Aden Flint contract status mentioned in deal delay explanation as Sheffield Wednesday learn Harlee Dean lesson

Darren MooreBolton WanderersGeorge ByersHuddersfield TownBolton