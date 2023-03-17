He's a former player that failed to make much of an impression at Sheffield Wednesday – and never kicked a ball in front of supporters while in Owls colours.

But hard-working Elias Kachunga would love to get one over on his former employers this evening in what will be his ninth appearance against Wednesday across spells with Huddersfield Town and now Bolton Wanderers.

Kachunga’s fondest memory of S6 will be the Terriers’ Championship play-off win on penalties in May 2017.

But the fact is that in 576 minutes of football played against the Owls across eight outings, the DR Congo international has seen his side score only once – in a 1-1 draw at Bolton last season.

Elias Kachunga flopped in his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

His solitary season with Wednesday was in front of Covid-enforced empty stands and returned no league goals.

It’s a record he’ll be keen to change, though probably from the bench given he hasn’t started since the end of January when he bizarrely survived a red card for violent conduct with teammate Dion Charles accidentally red-carded instead.

“I remember it was a really difficult time for all of us here,” Darren Moore told The Star this week. “In terms of starting games, it was very on-off for him.

“He’s a wonderful talent, someone who can work in tight spaces with the ball at his feet and for his size, he’s decent in the air.

“I recall all those aspects of him and it’s great to see him go over not too far away from here and playing, being effective.

“It might be off the bench, but the fact is he is still being effective at a very good club.”

