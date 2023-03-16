A Council decision to reduce the capacity of one of the stands at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has been appealed by the club.

The Leppings Lane End of the ground was the subject of concern back in January when reports of supporter distress were reported in the Owls’ FA Cup win over Newcastle United on January 7. Sheffield City Council (SCC) subsequently called a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting to determine the safety of both the upper and lower tiers of the stand.

During a review into the situation, Wednesday volunteered to drop the capacity from 4,700 to 3,700 at the Leppings Lane End, which is at the west of the stadium and long since known as the away end at Hillsborough – for a sold-out League One clash against Plymouth Argyle.

A statement released by SCC this week says it was communicated by the Council at the time that the figure could be enacted until the end of the season. This has since been confirmed to be the case despite the fact the Club has since cleared of any breach its Safety Certificate

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: A general view of Hillsborough ahead of the The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City at Hillsborough on February 17, 2018 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This could impact the away following Derby County are likely to bring to Hillsborough on the last day of the campaign on May 7. Given the away support of the clubs involved, no other remaining home fixtures this season are likely to be impacted.

Wednesday – who remarkably were notified of confirmation of the required capacity reduction on Tuesday only after the same information had been sent to Newcastle United at their request – have appealed the call.

‘Minor recommendations’ pertaining to the improvement of matchday experience have been put forward.

“The recommendations included enhanced training and development for stewards, improved CCTV and a review into the capacity of the stands,” said Richard Eyre, SCC’s Director of Street Scene & Regulations.

“Although there was no immediate recommendation to do so, the Club voluntarily offered to reduce the capacity in the Upper and Lower West Stands. Sheffield City Council agreed this was the right thing to do prior to a robust review having taken place and since then the reduction request has become a formal requirement so to improve the matchday experience.

“It should be made clear that Hillsborough Stadium never breached its capacity or its Safety Certificate at any time.”

