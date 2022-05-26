At least 10 players will leave Hillsborough this summer after loans and contracts expire, with a few more exits possibly on the cards if terms aren’t agreed with the likes of Massimo Luongo, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith.

Moore has said before that he likes a reasonably sized squad so that it gives him breathing room with regards to injuries and other unforeseen circumstances, so it’s expected that plenty of fresh faces will be through the door over the next couple of months.

The Star understands that Wednesday are in the hunt for players in various positions, with a goalkeeper, defenders across the backline – most notably centre backs – and a couple of wide players said to be priority targets.

It’s also thought that the club is looking for another forward to help lead the line, and are keeping their eyes peeled for a defensive midfielder in case Luongo does end up parting ways with the club when his deal expires at the end of June.

Given the amount of players leaving, it comes as no surprise that the club’s recruitment team is on the lookout for so many different positions – practically across the entire side, however it isn’t expected to be as hectic a window as last summer.

The transfer window will open up on June 10th, and with no embargoes or restrictions to worry about, Moore will be hoping to get at least a few deals wrapped up before then.