The new-look predicted table with changes for Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield, QPR, Coventry and rivals

Relegation seems inevitable on current Sheffield Wednesday form but the win over Rotherham United could see the Owls turn a corner under new management.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:58 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:09 GMT

The latest Dejphon Chansiri curveball has meant that Sheffield Wednesday fans weren't given long to revel in the celebrations of a first Championship win of the season over Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Owls still sit rock bottom of the second division as they struggle to adapt to the level up following promotion from League One last term. Off-the-pitch issues and changes in management haven't helped the cause, but fans will take solace in the fact there is still a very long way to go this season.

Sheffield Wednesday have just one win and three draws from their opening 14 fixtures, a points average that will have to dramatically improve to avoid the drop. Luckily, there's still another 32 league games to right those wrongs.

The Star looks at the latest predicted final Championship table based on the very latest best available title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Title odds: 4-9. Odds for promotion: 1-10.

1. 1st - Leicester City

Title odds: 4-9. Odds for promotion: 1-10. Photo: Getty Images

Title odds: 7-2. Odds for promotion: 4-7.

2. 2nd - Ipswich Town

Title odds: 7-2. Odds for promotion: 4-7. Photo: Getty Images

Title odds: 14-1. Odds for promotion: Evens.

3. 3rd - Leeds United

Title odds: 14-1. Odds for promotion: Evens. Photo: Getty Images

Title odds: 33-1. Odds for promotion: 11-4.

4. 4th - Southampton

Title odds: 33-1. Odds for promotion: 11-4. Photo: Getty Images

