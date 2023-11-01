Relegation seems inevitable on current Sheffield Wednesday form but the win over Rotherham United could see the Owls turn a corner under new management.

The latest Dejphon Chansiri curveball has meant that Sheffield Wednesday fans weren't given long to revel in the celebrations of a first Championship win of the season over Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Owls still sit rock bottom of the second division as they struggle to adapt to the level up following promotion from League One last term. Off-the-pitch issues and changes in management haven't helped the cause, but fans will take solace in the fact there is still a very long way to go this season.

Sheffield Wednesday have just one win and three draws from their opening 14 fixtures, a points average that will have to dramatically improve to avoid the drop. Luckily, there's still another 32 league games to right those wrongs.

The Star looks at the latest predicted final Championship table based on the very latest best available title odds and relegation prices for sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

1 . 1st - Leicester City Title odds: 4-9. Odds for promotion: 1-10. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2nd - Ipswich Town Title odds: 7-2. Odds for promotion: 4-7. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales