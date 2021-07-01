Iorfa won the Owls’ Player of the Season award for 2019/20, putting in a number of impressive performances during his first full campaign in blue and white, and was expected to feature heavily once again in 2020/21.

But amongst all the other issues at Wednesday last season, Iorfa’s Achilles injury against Barnsley in December came as a huge blow, and he admits that there was a lot of stuff that he’s taken for granted.

The 26-year-old is back out on the grass though, and next week he could feature against Celtic in SWFC’s first preseason friendly – an occasion that he’ll no doubt be keen to relish.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Iorfa said, “It’s probably been the most frustrating six months of my career… Being injured, and having to watch from the sides and not being able to help the boys.

“But obviously that’s all in the past now, and my focus is just on this season, and this preseason it’s just about getting back to my best and putting the work in.

“Over the offseason I did a lot of one to one, a lot of running, a lot of ball work - but when you’re with the boys doing drills, the intensity is completely different.

“For me it’s about building up to that, and then over the next week or so kicking on and being back and good to go as normal.”

He went on to say, “Even little things like doing passing drills, it’s things that I’ve missed - when you’re fit you kind of take it for granted, but when you’re sat on the sides watching for so long - with crutches and a boot - it’s something that you miss.

“So now I’m happy to be back, and I’m cherishing every moment.”