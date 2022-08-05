Plenty has been said about Sow in recent weeks after he was first linked with a return to the Netherlands, with De Graafschap’s technical manager, Peter Bijvelds, confirming that they were trying to get a deal done.

The Wednesday boss, however, has now stated twice that he’s not sure how or why talk of Sow’s exit is being played out in the media, and he’s told the Dutch outfit what they need to to in order to get a deal done.

Moore explained that Sow had trained with the squad today ahead of the trip to MK Dons, and insisted that any club wanting to sign their players knows what they have to do.

He told The Star, “Every player has got their position to play for the team… And I can’t stop what’s being said out there.

“I’ve got a game to focus on, and that’s what I’ve been doing. I understand that these bits and pieces come about in football.

“He’s been training all week, trained again today, and like the other boys he’s competing to get in the squad.

“If they are interested in him, then they know the legal approach they need to make - and that’s how it is.

“In terms of any players going out or coming in, there is a process that needs to happen, and that’s where we’re at.

“I can’t stop the interest coming in… But if that process is not met in the right terms - for any of the players - then we’ll carry on and focus on the games and performing well.”

The latest reports from the Netherlands were that De Graafschap were hopeful of getting confirmation of Sow’s potential move today, however the fact that he is part of Wednesday’s squad travelling down to MK Dons this weekend now makes that unlikely.