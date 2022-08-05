The Owls are currently going through somewhat of a restructure in their youth setup after the decision was made that teams would stop fielding U23 sides and rather field U21 outfits with a handful of overage players allowed.

With that in mind, Neil Thompson – the manager of that age group – has had to make some decisions with regards to playing personnel, and has also moved to bring in some new faces to help the team this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest two to join the club are towering defender, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and forward, Luke Cook, both of whom have spent spells trialling with Wednesday.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Sheffield Wednesday have bolstered the Under-21 ranks with the additions of Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook.

“The duo have enjoyed excellent trial periods at the club and join Neil Thompson’s Under-21 side ahead of the new campaign which begins on Monday.

“Towering defender Adetoro previously represented Athlone Town in his native Ireland, while centre forward Cook featured for Enfield Town and Merstham FC in the Isthmian League Premier Division last season.”

Sheffield Wednesday have converted the U23s to U21s with Neil Thompson as manager. (via @SWFC)

The Star first reported on Alimi-Adetoro’s presence at Middlewood Road back in April when the youth setup first started having a look at him, while Cook has been on trial for a few weeks and quickly managed to impress ‘Thommo’ and the rest of his technical team.