Sheffield Wednesday have not yet made a decision on striker, Lyle Taylor, however he has stopped training with the club.

The 33-year-old forward had been present at Middlewood Road for a couple of weeks now, but it has been confirmed that he was no longer part of things ahead of the game against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

Wednesday have scored just one goal in their last six games and are yet to win a match this season so far, so it’s understandable to see Xisco on the lookout for options who could potentially help change that.

But with owner, Dejphon Chansiri, recently saying in a lengthy statement that he’d not be putting any additional money into the club, it remains to be seen whether a new arrival would be sanctioned at this point in time.

Xisco likes Taylor as a player, though, and says that they may well have a decision in the ‘next few days’.

"No, he is not training with us, and we need to think about the situation,” he explained. "We will see what happens. We need to find exactly what we want.

"I don’t know exactly if he is what we want or what we need. We need more time - we have had a lot of games in this period.

"I know he is a very good player but we will see what happens in the next few days. We will then make a decision. We have a big problem thinking how we can improve the team in the short term, not just two, three or four weeks."