Sheffield Wednesday confirm loan exit as Owl makes debut elsewhere
Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, has departed the club on a short-term loan to Gainsborough Trinity.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The big shot-stopper got off to a winning start at his new club as they picked up a victory on his debut against Matlock Town, and will now be hoping to kick on over the course of October.
A statement on the club’s official website read, “Luke Jackson has joined Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity on a one-month loan deal.
“The 21-year-old went straight into the starting XI yesterday evening for their home clash with Matlock Town, which finished in an entertaining 5-3 win for Trinity.
“Jackson, who joined the Owls in 2018 and signed professional terms in 2020, has previously represented Hednesford Town, Matlock and Guiseley in separate loan spells.
“Gainsborough, managed by former Owls assistant boss Russ Wilcox, are currently 16th in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League, with three wins, two draws and five defeats so far this term. Best of luck, Luke!”
Jackson has dropped down the pecking order at Wednesday over the last couple of years after Jack Hall and Pierce Charles - who are both younger than him - moved up through the ranks, and it may be that a permanent exit could be on the cards for him if he wants to continue his progression.