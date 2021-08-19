It took Gregory just 15 minutes to get off the mark after Darren Moore handed him a starting berth against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, scoring the winning goal against the Cod Army that took the Owls up to fourth place on the league table.

The 32-year-old was bullish when speaking after the game, and admitted that he was a bit disappointed not to have scored a couple more having hit the woodwork and also missed a couple of chances that he felt he should’ve done better with.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performance, however, was not in question, and the promotion-chasing forward has now been named in the official English Football League Team of the Week in an attack alongside Jayden Stockley of Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.

Gregory had more shots (4) than any other player on the pitch at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, and put in a real shift as he led the mine for Moore’s side as they made it back-to-back wins for the first time since February.

Wednesday’s new number nine seems likely to be named in the XI once again this weekend as the Owls go up against Rotherham in probably their toughest test of the season so far, however Moore may be tempted to switch things up now that he does have options up top following a busy transfer window.