Former Owl with ‘cultured left foot’ secures transfer following his Sheffield Wednesday exit

The 20-year-old was one of several players to make an S6 exit at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but after a couple of months of weighing up his options he’s now put pen to paper on a deal with Gainsborough Trinity in the Northern Premier League.

Rice, who made his professional debut as the Owls beat Exeter City in the FA Cup last season, has been confirmed as the club’s latest signing as they seek to push on up the table this season, and they’re hopeful that he can prove to be a big player for them going forward.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity manager, Tom Shaw, waxed lyrical about the young defender, saying, "We are really excited by the capture of Isaac. He made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday who were still a Championship side last season. He has been a young professional for a number of years and has an excellent background and pedigree.

“He is mobile, strong and has a really cultured left foot, which will help serve several roles in our shape and structure. He wants a platform and a healthy environment to showcase his talents – and hopefully we can help him with that."

Rice had spent time training with Dunfermline in Scotland and was reportedly close to a move north of the border, however nothing came of that and he ended up making the switch close to home.

He made his Gainsborough debut on Tuesday night as a second half substitute.