Wednesday have had two games postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, with matches against Accrington Stanley and then their Boxing Day clash with Burton Albion being called off.

It remains to be seen at this point whether the game against Sunderland on December 30th will be given the green light to go ahead, but Bannan is keen to get playing again as the club look to extend their 12-game unbeaten run.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Wednesday skipper said, “Of course it’s good to be at home and spending time with your family but you want to be out there doing your job, seeing your team mates in training and playing football. We just want to get back to it now and continue the good run and keep picking up points. The boys are coming back to training in phased groups, we keep testing regularly, we are doing the right things.

“We all want to be playing football and the fans want to watch the games. I think if I were to be really honest, if some of the measures we’ve seen elsewhere come here with restrictions or even no fans again, it would be really frustrating because it is a different sport without supporters, especially when you play for this club.”

And Bannan spoke about how he hoped games wouldn’t be forced behind-closed-doors again, saying, “It is real but it doesn’t feel like real football when the fans are away. Football is not football without the fans. If we can all continue to test regularly, take all necessary precautions, have the COVID passports at games and follow all the regulations, then hopefully we can continue as normal. Fingers crossed we can get past this latest variant with fans watching in stadiums because it’s a massive part of football for me.”

Wednesday will be looking to complete a league double over the Black Cats if given the chance to face them on Thursday, and Darren Moore will be desperate to keep up their unbeaten streak and take another step closer to the Play-Off places.