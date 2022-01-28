The Owls youngsters were always going to be up against it as they battled it out with the U18 Premier League North leaders, a side who have only lost once in the league all season in 2021/22.

But they took an early lead through Leojo Davidson, and led for most of the first half before a late Harrison Wood goal got the hosts level. The second half was tough for Wednesday as they managed to hold off Rovers for the most part, however a header from Patrick Gamble proved to be the winner.

Outscored but not outbattled, we looked at the ones that stood out for the SWFC youngsters.

Jack Hall

Hall was disappointed with the way the equaliser was conceded, but he more than made up for it in the second half. He made some great saves to keep Wednesday in it, and commanded his area well for the most part.

Cian Flannery

The centre back certainly played his part in keeping the scoreline down at Ewood Park, marshalling the Wednesday backline well and making some crucially-timed tackles and interceptions. Will be disappointed with the first goal, but other than that he barely put a foot wrong.

Rio Shipston

He’s a player that plenty have been talking about in the youth setup at Middlewood Road, and on Thursday he showed some of the reasons why… His work in small spaces was good, his range of passing was enjoyable to watch and he linked up play as a midfielder very nicely.

Leojo Davidson

Davidson is always looking to make something happen. He’s a strong lad who likes to drive at the opposition, and was rewarded for his dynamic play with the goal that he scored. Always looks a threat, and is a player for the opposition to worry about.