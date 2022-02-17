4. Yaya Sanogo

"I’m ready since I’m training with Toulouse but I now need for someone to give me a chance." That was the message of former Arsenal starlet Sanogo, who has been out of contract for seven months since his release by Huddersfield Town. His career has stalled, of that there is no doubt, but the gangly 29-year-old striker is very much on the lookout and proved he is agreeable to a short-term deal in his Terriers stint.

Photo: Alex Livesey