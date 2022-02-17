..and though it looks unlikely Wednesday will dip back into the free agent market, it's feasible. So who's available? Let's have a look..

The free agents Sheffield Wednesday could sign today to ease injury crisis including West Ham icon, ex-Arsenal youngster and former Liverpool starlet

Sheffield Wednesday can – in theory – dip back into the transfer market to bring in new faces and swell numbers in their injury-hit squad.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:33 pm

In the midst of a previous injury crisis Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was added, while interest was made to Adrian Mariappa. The Owls have until the third Thursday in March to register new players and have left space in their squad to do so if they feel the right name pops up.

But it seems unlikely, with Darren Moore having already explained his stance on the matter.

“We’re not going to,” he said. “I said it before, to bring in a free transfer now, it’ll take four to six weeks to get them fit then another few weeks to get them ready. What’s the point?”

It seems highly unlikely that stance would change, but with further injuries in the camp including that of Mendez-Laing, would you be tempted to take a shot with any of these freebies?

1. Winston Reid

A name that was linked with Wednesday a few weeks back, New Zealand international centre-half Winston Reid has been out of contract since leaving Brentford last summer. He has played since, mind, stepping out for his country on three occasions most recently on January 28. You'd think that despite injuries, defence all of a sudden isn't the most desperate area of cover, though.

2. Isaac Mbenza

Let's be fair, this one would be a left-field shout, especially given the wage space it may well take up. Mbenza didn't quite cut the mustard at Huddersfield Town after a big-money move and has been out of contract since a short-lived spell in Qatar ended. At 25, he is a reasonable age, plays in the attacking areas and has talent.

3. Tristan Nydam

At just 22 years old, there may well be a few scratched heads around considering why Nydam hasn't yet found a new club after his release by boyhood club Ipswich Town in the summer. A former England youth international who can play on the left of defence or in midfield, he burst onto the scene at Portman Road as a teenager but didn't follow through on his bright start.

4. Yaya Sanogo

"I’m ready since I’m training with Toulouse but I now need for someone to give me a chance." That was the message of former Arsenal starlet Sanogo, who has been out of contract for seven months since his release by Huddersfield Town. His career has stalled, of that there is no doubt, but the gangly 29-year-old striker is very much on the lookout and proved he is agreeable to a short-term deal in his Terriers stint.

