In the midst of a previous injury crisis Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was added, while interest was made to Adrian Mariappa. The Owls have until the third Thursday in March to register new players and have left space in their squad to do so if they feel the right name pops up.
“We’re not going to,” he said. “I said it before, to bring in a free transfer now, it’ll take four to six weeks to get them fit then another few weeks to get them ready. What’s the point?”
It seems highly unlikely that stance would change, but with further injuries in the camp including that of Mendez-Laing, would you be tempted to take a shot with any of these freebies?
1. Winston Reid
A name that was linked with Wednesday a few weeks back, New Zealand international centre-half Winston Reid has been out of contract since leaving Brentford last summer. He has played since, mind, stepping out for his country on three occasions most recently on January 28. You'd think that despite injuries, defence all of a sudden isn't the most desperate area of cover, though.
Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Isaac Mbenza
Let's be fair, this one would be a left-field shout, especially given the wage space it may well take up. Mbenza didn't quite cut the mustard at Huddersfield Town after a big-money move and has been out of contract since a short-lived spell in Qatar ended. At 25, he is a reasonable age, plays in the attacking areas and has talent.
Photo: PASCAL GUYOT
3. Tristan Nydam
At just 22 years old, there may well be a few scratched heads around considering why Nydam hasn't yet found a new club after his release by boyhood club Ipswich Town in the summer. A former England youth international who can play on the left of defence or in midfield, he burst onto the scene at Portman Road as a teenager but didn't follow through on his bright start.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Yaya Sanogo
"I’m ready since I’m training with Toulouse but I now need for someone to give me a chance." That was the message of former Arsenal starlet Sanogo, who has been out of contract for seven months since his release by Huddersfield Town. His career has stalled, of that there is no doubt, but the gangly 29-year-old striker is very much on the lookout and proved he is agreeable to a short-term deal in his Terriers stint.
Photo: Alex Livesey