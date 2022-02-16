The 29-year-old former Cardiff City man, who has been a stand-out performer at S6 since his arrival on a free transfer late last year, came off early in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United on Sunday.

Though manager Darren Moore was initially hopeful he’d come off as a precaution, it is understood that Mendez-Laing has sustained a hamstring injury and wouldn’t have made the matchday squad on Wednesday evening. The time scale of any further time out is unknown.

Any extended time out would be a blow to the Owls. Mendez-Laing has scored two goals and claimed two assists in his 10 Wednesday matches so far and has deputised up front in recent matches since injuries were suffered by Lee Gregory and Josh Windass.

It would leave Wednesday thin on the ground in terms of attacking players, with 10 other players throughout the squad already confirmed to have been due to miss the Hillsborough clash.

Gregory is due back from a toe injury in the coming weeks, with Windass’ comeback date more long-term, though initial fears he would miss the rest of the season have been allayed.

The rearrangement of the Accrington Stanley fixture – already delayed once due to a Covid outbreak in the Wednesday camp before Christmas – is as yet unknown but will likely take place in one of the free midweeks in March.