Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Hull City on Saturday, and there weren’t many complaints about the final result...

Wednesday took the lead through Juan Delgado in the first half, however were pegged back in stoppage time after Ozan Tufan got his first of the afternoon from the spot. He grabbed two more in the second half before Aaron Connelly got in on the action, with Michael Smith getting a late consolation goal before the referee blew the whistle at 4-2.

Xisco made no excuses for the performance in his post match interview, there’s a clip of that in the video above, but it didn’t help appease fan fears as they saw their side slump to a second consecutive defeat in the Championship.

To take a look at the game, including that controversial penalty decision, here are the extended highlights:

It wasn’t a good afternoon for the Owls, who really struggled to get going, and you can see what our two Wednesday writers thought about the game here:

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for updates on the likes of Bannan, who went off, Johnson, who didn’t make the squad, and what the opposition boss thought of the tie, we’ve got you covered:

The Owls now turn their attentions to the weekend’s visit of Preston North End to Hillsborough as they look to get on the points board at the third attempt, and fans will be desperate to see an improved display.

With no midweek game there’s a whole week to work on the training ground, and for new arrivals to get settled, and it may be even be a week where we see more new faces come through the door.