Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan took an injection to be able to start their chastening 4-2 defeat at Hull City - a game that saw him substituted at half-time.

A scoreline of 4-2 flattered the Owls after a second half in particular that saw Hull dominate proceedings, with Wednesday able to contain only 27% of possession across the afternoon.

Bannan was taken off at half-time having been clattered by a falling Jason Lokilo in the first half.

But Owls boss Xisco made clear the Scot’s injury issue had been managed from Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup penalty win over Stockport County, in which he played 90 minutes.

Bannan had anesthetic injected into his ankle pre-match but found himself unable to continue beyond the break.

“He was injured before the game,” Xisco told The Star. “He has a problem in his ankle and all I can say is thankyou for making his compromise for the team because he put anesthetic in his ankle in order to play today.

“Unfortunately it showed that he could only play for 45 minutes. After we needed to change him because he told me he couldn’t play any more because of the situation.

“He picked it up in the cup game. We tried to improve it. I would like to thank everybody in the medical team because they tried to give the special work for the players that needed recovery and Barry also.”

Xisco sought to defend aspects of the Owls’ first half performance, which saw them enter the break at 1-1 with a controversial penalty awarded against them.

“I am disappointed with the second half,” he said. “The first 45 minutes is the level we can show in terms of the level and the tactics, the physical things.

“The second half was a different team totally. This is what we tried to give, consistent situations. If we want to control games in the Championship it’s important we have consistency. Right now we are building situations, the team and the squad.

“Now we have an important two weeks to try to improve. We received a lot of goals and it is very difficult.