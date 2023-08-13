Hull City boss Liam Rosenior felt his side ‘completely dominated Sheffield Wednesday from start to finish’ after their 4-2 win at the MKM Stadium - claiming one of the Owls’ goals shouldn’t have stood.

The Tigers held 73% of possession in the East Yorkshire clash, with Wednesday having gone in at half-time at 1-1 before a revealing second half capitulation.

Wednesday opened the scoring on 36 minutes through new signing Juan Delgado. Slick work down the right started with a quickly-taken free-kick from Callum Paterson, with Dominic Iorfa taking an assist.

But Rosenior claimed the goal should not have stood, feeling referee Matt Donohue had blown his whistle twice, causing his Hull players to stop on the second whistle before Wednesday snuck in.

The former Derby County boss made clear he felt his side were the dominant side throughout the clash, egistering 16 shots to the Owls’ six.

“It clearly, clearly shouldn’t have stood,” Rosenior said. “He’s blown the whistle and he’s blown again. Everybody has stayed and we could hear it. I don’t understand what has happened there.

“My players didn’t respond by panicking, they responded by playing the way I wanted to play. We build from the back for a reason, we hurt them. They [Wednesday] were struggling in the first half and going in 1-1 was the least we deserved.

“In my opinion it was complete domination from start to finish. But then I wanted to start to see us kick on and Ozan Tufan definitely helped us do that as did every single player in the group.”

With the score at 4-1 in injury time, Wednesday striker Michael Smith struck home a George Byers through-ball to reduce the deficit to two goals. Rosenior felt it was a scoreline that flattered the Owls.

“I was pleased, but then I was devastated to see us lose 4-2,” he said. “That game was not a 4-2 game and it should have been more. If we want to be successful, we have to be ruthless and clinical.