It would have been easy – and in many ways understandable – for Sheffield Wednesday to have hit the transfer panic button as news of Mark McGuinness’ Cardiff City return became clear.

But despite the 22-year-old’s importance to the team in the weeks leading up to his Hillsborough exit, the Owls last week held firm and will continue to do so until the right player becomes available – that player, perhaps, being Burnley youngster Luke McNally.

Eyes were drawn to Wednesday's defence on Saturday at Wycombe Wanderers to see how they would cope in the absence of McGuinness’ impressive aerial abilities – and indeed without those of injured pair Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe.

Dominic Iorfa was a pillar of strength at the back for Sheffield Wednesday at Wycombe.

With Akin Famewo drafted in on the left of the back three, it was over to Dominic Iorfa to take up the central role vacated by those before him.

And as with his performance against Newcastle United the weekend before he didn’t disappoint – no player on the pitch won more aerial battles than his six.

Having just returned from injury, Owls boss Darren Moore described the extra work Iorfa does on the training ground and how much it has informed a stellar return to form.

“He's somebody that consistently works at his game and is desperate to do better,” Moore said. “He has the right appetite and every time I look at him in training he expresses the fact he wants to work, there are areas of his game he wants to improve.

“I'm not wanting to embarrass him but he's a player that wants to stay out on the pitch and do extra work which is so great for him. As long as that appetite and desire stays within him, he can only improve and he will improve.”

Iorfa’s form eased any notion of a knee-jerk reaction in the transfer market and will continue to do so, it seems.

“We said when we lost Mark that we'd look within the squad and we felt that with Dom and Akin getting back fit they could come in and perform,” Moore continued.