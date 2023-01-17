Sheffield Wednesday submit enquiry for Burnley defender during centre back hunt

Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a centre back is very much underway, with Burnley’s Luke McNally a man on their radar.

The Star reported at the start of the transfer window that the 23-year-old was on their list of potential targets as they sought to bolster their backline, and now it’s thought that they’ve made an enquiry to the Clarets about trying to get him on board.

McNally has barely featured under Vincent Kompany this season since his move from Oxford United over the summer, and it became apparently last year that they may be willing to let him leave on loan in order to get some more game time under his belt.

The 6'4" central defender has plenty of experience in League One having made 35 appearances for Oxford, and he certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the role that Darren Moore is looking to fill with regards to the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Moore is out to replace Mark McGuinness after he headed back to Cardiff City, and McNally is seemingly seen as somebody that’d be a good fit at S6.

Wednesday are thought to be eager to bring him on board on loan, however it remains to be seen whether his parent club would be open to the idea of him joining a side where a starting berth isn’t necessarily guaranteed.

He also played over an hour in their FA Cup win over AFC Bournemouth, and performed well.

Luke McNally hasn't had much game time at Burnley this season, and may be available on loan for Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender is one of a number of defender identified as potential options this month, however – at this point in time – he does appear to be one of the top priorities.