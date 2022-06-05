‘The exciting bit’ – Sheffield Wednesday boss revelling in planning process

The Owls boss is currently in the process of trying to recruit new players for his Owls side in the build-up to the 2022/23 campaign, with at least 10 players moving on from the side that finished last season as loans and contracts hit their expiration.

Wednesday face stiff competition from teams in both League One and the Championship, and Moore will have a job on when it comes to convincing them that Hillsborough is the place for them to be in the upcoming season.

But while it can be a tough job, the Owls boss says he’s enjoying it, and already looking forward to seeing the fixture list in less than 20 days’ time – explaining what he wants to bring into the side.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Moore said, “The planning is the exciting bit! We’ll look at the fixtures when they come out and when the players come back the competition starts. They all want to play and I wouldn’t have it any other way, that’s how it should be.

“We look forward to it, but there’s a lot of work before we even get to that point, in terms of getting the right blend and right type of players to move us forward, to give us more cutting-edge and balance throughout the team.”

Wednesday finished fourth in 2021/22, and will be desperate to try and clinch a spot in the top two next time around as they go in search of automatic promotion back into the second tier.