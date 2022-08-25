The confident goal-getter elbowing his way into Sheffield Wednesday midfield bunfight

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are among the squads in League One with the most depth, a point proven in recent weeks by the efforts of their so-called ‘second string’ in confident cup wins over Sunderland and Rochdale.

Among the many players to have stuck his hand up for increased responsibility in the Owls’ league programme in those matches is Dennis Adeniran, scorer of a screamer in each of those cup outings.

Dennis Adeniran has caught the eye in Sheffield Wednesday's cup outings this season.

While the goals have taken the headlines, his eye-catching play in general will have also been a topic of conversation among the Wednesday coaching staff, who have no fewer than six senior midfielders to choose from.

Adeniran is still on the comeback trail from a long-term injury that kept him out of the second half of last season but is busy elbowing his way further into the battle for League One minutes.

Owls manager Darren Moore saw the last campaign decimated by injury crises and has spoken a number of times about the need to have huge depth in his squad this time out.

“Dennis is like others, they’re ready to perform,” Moore told The Star. “Him getting another 90 minutes coming back from injury will have done him the world of good.

“I thought his performance in midfield and then out at right wing-back was good, really pleasing.

“I’m so pleased with Dennis, his ability on the ball, he moves well with the ball and is an effective confident player. When you get him in the opposition’s half, in the final third, he’s got the ability to create.”

Adeniran is the only one of six midfielders yet to get a League One start. But with his form impressive and a gruelling schedule laid on ahead, it is felt that opportunity won’t be far away.

“His confidence is high and he’s scored a couple of wonderful goals,” Moore said. “So you can imagine where his confidence and spirit is at the moment.

“He’s quietly applying the pressure to those who are in there.