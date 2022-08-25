The confident goal-getter elbowing his way into Sheffield Wednesday midfield bunfight
It’s testament to a busy summer in the transfer market that there’s a battle for minutes in just about every area of the side at Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are among the squads in League One with the most depth, a point proven in recent weeks by the efforts of their so-called ‘second string’ in confident cup wins over Sunderland and Rochdale.
Among the many players to have stuck his hand up for increased responsibility in the Owls’ league programme in those matches is Dennis Adeniran, scorer of a screamer in each of those cup outings.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday interested in Nottingham Forest ace – godson of Owls legend
-
2
The story of the heartwarming viral video that shows Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore's kindness to young fan
-
3
Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye returns and an exciting debut - Predicted Blades XI to face Luton Town
-
4
League One chairman namechecks Sheffield Wednesday in promotion discussion
-
5
Luton Town boss makes big claim about Sheffield United that Nottingham Forest fans won't like
While the goals have taken the headlines, his eye-catching play in general will have also been a topic of conversation among the Wednesday coaching staff, who have no fewer than six senior midfielders to choose from.
Adeniran is still on the comeback trail from a long-term injury that kept him out of the second half of last season but is busy elbowing his way further into the battle for League One minutes.
Owls manager Darren Moore saw the last campaign decimated by injury crises and has spoken a number of times about the need to have huge depth in his squad this time out.
“Dennis is like others, they’re ready to perform,” Moore told The Star. “Him getting another 90 minutes coming back from injury will have done him the world of good.
“I thought his performance in midfield and then out at right wing-back was good, really pleasing.
“I’m so pleased with Dennis, his ability on the ball, he moves well with the ball and is an effective confident player. When you get him in the opposition’s half, in the final third, he’s got the ability to create.”
MORE: Why Mallik Wilks can be made for Sheffield Wednesday – and why Wednesday can be made for Wilks
Adeniran is the only one of six midfielders yet to get a League One start. But with his form impressive and a gruelling schedule laid on ahead, it is felt that opportunity won’t be far away.
“His confidence is high and he’s scored a couple of wonderful goals,” Moore said. “So you can imagine where his confidence and spirit is at the moment.
“He’s quietly applying the pressure to those who are in there.
“And that’s how we want it.”