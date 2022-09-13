Shaw came through the Wednesday academy, spending a decade at the club before his exit to Celtic in Scotland, and tonight is set to face them for the first time in his career.

A boyhood Owl, the 21-year-old said at the time that it was difficult to leave the club that he grew up supporting, and he was quick to praise them for the way in which they built him up as a player.

Speaking to the club ahead of the clash, Shaw told the Shrimps’ official website, “I started there as a youngster and stayed there for 10 or 11 years… It’s the club I support, a really good club, they did a lot for me and gave me my breakthrough. Through all the years in the academy they developed me into the player I am now.

“It will be weird coming up against the team I follow, but I am playing for Morecambe, I want three points for us and I am going to take it as I would any other game. I just have to do my head and keep my head down.

“They’ve had a good start, I’m happy for them and for Darren Moore as well – he’s a really good manager. But I’m focusing on Morecambe, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Shaw had a spell with Motherwell last season on loan from Celtic, and will be eager to impress now that he’s back in England.