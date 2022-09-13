Sheffield Wednesday defender sets new EFL record as prestigious prize is awarded
Sheffield Wednesday have become the first team in EFL history to win three Player of the Month awards in a row after Liam Palmer picked up the gong.
Palmer had a standout August in the colours of his boyhood club, scoring twice and putting in a string of fine performances in the same month that he made his 350th appearance for the Owls.
He was up against Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Sam Smith (Cambridge United) and Joe Ward (Peterborough United) – but came out on top.
Two Wednesday players picked up the award last season as both Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory won it back-to-back in March and April, making it three times in a row for the first time ever.
Owls players won it twice in a row in 2011 when Neil Mellor and Ryan Lowe were chosen at the end of the 2010/11 campaign and start of 2011/12, but three times is a first for not only the club, but the entire EFL as a whole since the awards began back in 2004.
It also means that Wednesday are now tied at the top of the all-time League One Player of the Month awards with seven in total, going level with Luton Town, Milton Keynes Dons and Peterborough United.
The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, who ultimately decided that Palmer deserved the gong for the month just past.
Darren Moore missed out on the Manager of the Month award to Portsmouth’s Danny Cowley.