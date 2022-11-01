The 21-year-old played a starring role for the Owls over the weekend as they ran out as 4-2 winners against Burton Albion, with the young midfielder scoring the fourth goal with a calm finish from the edge of the box.

He’s a player that is surrounded by speculation at the moment given talk of his expiring contract and growing interest from elsewhere, but his manager insists that he’s happy where he is in Sheffield.

When asked about his latest performance and his future after the game, Moore said, "It was an excellent finish… There are parts of his game where I have spoken to him about getting in the opposition's third and getting into goal-scoring positions because he can finish.

"We are talking at the moment. The boy is happy here.

"He wants to stay here and we want him to stay here but we understand from a contractual point of view that it has got to be right for all parties.

"There's a lot to his game to work on and that we are consistently working on. I was pleased with his goal against Burton because everything that we are telling him and teaching him is coming off.”

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will see his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire at the end of the season.

But is he confident that the deal will get done?

"Yeah, as a manager, I've got to be… Myself and the staff are working extremely hard with him. When I look at his game from last year to where it is now, he has improved massively. That is work on the training ground. It is breaking down an individual's game and looking at what you can add to it.

"We have certainly added elements to his game with the ability that he has got and we will continue to do so.

"I am confident that he will sign and I know we are doing all that we can.”