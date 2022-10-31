Durrant, 20, joined Wednesday back in July after impressing during a spell on trial with the Owls, however plenty of supporters have been confused as to why they’ve not seen any of him in the 2022/23 campaign so far.

It’s now been explained that the former Blackburn Rovers player has been struggling with two groin injuries that have set him back, however there are hopes that he could be back in action for the club before November is out.

Speaking to The Star, ‘Thommo’ said, “We’ve not had Sam all year, and he’s got a bit of quality as we’ve seen from him. He came in for preseason, but during his work at home he tweaked his groin - it was a bit worse than we thought.

“Then he got over that, and did his other groin. So that’s why he’s been missing.

“He’s back running now, back on the grass, so we’re hoping that in the next month we’ll get him back on the pitch.”

Wednesday’s U21s have had a difficult season so far with a very mixed bag of results, and were beaten 3-1 on Monday afternoon by Peterborough United at Hillsborough.

Sam Durrant joined Sheffield Wednesday's youth ranks over the summer. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)