Sheffield Wednesday left Buckinghamshire with three points after a moment or two that spelled good things going forward.

They were merely minor moments spied out of a match that will have contained plenty more.

Sheffield Wednesday's experienced players needed to step up.

But this Wednesday squad has experienced operators. And you need them to head in the direction they want to go.

Calming Stockdale

Goalkeeper David Stockdale earned a man of the match billing from most viewers for some impressive saves.

Speaking after the match, his manager Darren Moore said: “When you look at some of the shots they had, they were straight at him but that's because his positional sense was good.

“I am really pleased for him to get a clean sheet. The clean sheet will do him wonders. He will take a lot of confidence from it.”

Late on in the match Wednesday were forced to defend a corner, an area of their game that has come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

Checking the ball was well out of play, Stockdale took the time to speak to teammates Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan – two of the men tasked with handling aerial threat – and motioned they should take a moment to compose themselves. The ball was cleared.

Their keeper spoke after the match about the need to embrace pressure moments, telling reporters: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Guard dog Bannan

Barry Bannan was fired up from the moment the Owls made their way onto the pitch, demanding his teammates join him in saluting the travelling Wednesday support before kick-off.

Playing higher up the pitch, he led the Owls press to a high standard particularly in the first half and put in a typically blood-and-thunder performance before he was substituted late on.

He showed his experience and leadership in protecting 21-year-old Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from a potential flare-up with Dons midfielder Dan Kemp.