The defender was handed a starting berth away at MK Dons as Darren Moore decided to bring a bit more balance to his side by playing a left-footer at left centre back, with Dominic Iorfa missing out in favour of the 23-year-old.

Famewo had a solid enough start to his Owls career at Stadium MK, making some nice interceptions against a lively home attack, but things didn’t look good for him as he went down not too far from the Wednesday goal, and it was decided that he wasn’t going to be able to continue.

The defender was subsequently replaced by Jack Hunt, who took Liam Palmer’s place on the right side, with Palmer heading to the LCB position that he played at the same ground last season – and Famewo was seen after the game leaving in a brace and on crutches.

It’s another difficult one to take for Moore after Michael Smith was ruled out before the game – though the length of his absence remains unknown at this point – with two new signings now potentially sidelined for upcoming games.

When asked about Famewo’s situation after the 1-0 win over the Dons, Moore said, “I’m going to wait until Monday, but it looks like a muscular one… He said to me that it happened when he went to kick the ball, he felt it in his leg.

“Usually with that something like that the physios like to give it 24-48 hours. By Monday we’ll know exactly the extent of it.

“This one probably looks a lot more serious that what Smudga’s (Michael Smith) does, but he was having a great game up on that left side. We’ve seen what he brings us - good athleticism, he’s a good size, and he’s got a lovely left foot on him.”