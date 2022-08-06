A glint in his eye, but Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore plays cool on transfer talk

The Owls brushed past their Buckinghamshire hosts – who finished in third place last season and narrowly lost out on automatic promotion – thanks to a first half Josh Windass penalty and a classy run of saves from goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Wednesday are known to be on the lookout for reinforcements all across the pitch as the summer transfer window enters its final weeks. Eight players have already been added to the squad.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said with a glint in his eye.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Asked if the look on his face inferred that things had moved on on a potential deal in the 24 hours since his last press briefing, Moore smiled and said simply, “We’ll wait and see.”

Swansea City youngster Kyle Joseph is one player to be heavily linked with a Wednesday loan switch in recent days.

Asked about a potential move for the Scotland youth international, Moore said: “I can’t shed any light on that. We’ve been linked with all sorts of players, it’s not just him, it’s been all sorts.

“Some of the players we’ve been linked with, it is what it is. I can’t stop that really.”

On the match itself, Moore expressed how satisfied he was with a job well done on the road.

“I was pleased to get the three points,” he said. “It is not an easy place to come and get it but I thought we set our stall our very early and managed to maintain it.

“The goal came from the penalty spot; it was a penalty. It was good to see Josh step up and put it away.

“In the second half, we dropped back and allowed them a little bit of possession and territory. I said to the boys 'when you do that, it invites pressure on.'