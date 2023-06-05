The season is over, Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship, and things are on the up - so we want to hear from you to give your thoughts on the season.

The Owls went about it the hard way, having to score injury-time goals in both of their last two matches on the way up to the second tier, but it all came good in the end after Josh Windass struck in the 123rd minute at Wembley to get the job done.

Today we’re launching the Big Wednesday Survey to see how you felt about the campaign just gone, your hopes for the summer and also the more long-term future of your football club. You can check it out here.

Darren Moore and his troops will be back for preseason next month as they begin preparations for their first season back in the Championship, and with a number of contracts expiring there will have to be a host of new faces through the door before the 23/24 campaign gets underway.

How many new signings do they need? How much would they have to spend? And what do you think needs to change?