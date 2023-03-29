Take a look at which Sheffield Wednesday star ranks inside the top 22 League One players this season

After narrowly missing out on the Championship play-off final last season, Sheffield Wednesday have done one better this time round and look very likely to earn automatic promotion. While they have slipped into second place after failing to win in their last three games, Darren Moore’s side will be confident of getting the job done in their final nine games.

Having won 23 of their 37 league games this season, the Owls have put on some stellar performances - both individually and as a team. Like many of their previous campaigns, Barry Bannan has established himself as one of the league’s best midfielders - bagging five goals and eight assists so far.

With Bannan currently ranked the second best player in League One this season as per WhoScored, we take a look at the top 22 players in the third tier - from lowest to highest...

1 . Elliott Moore (Oxford) - 7.07 Appearances: 29. Goals: 1.

2 . Jevan Brown (Exeter) - 7.07 Appearances: 27. Goals: 12. Assists: 9

3 . Bali Mumba (Plymouth) - 7.1 Appearances: 36. Goals: 6. Assists: 6

4 . Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) - 7.1 Appearances: 29. Clean sheets: 11