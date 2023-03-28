News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
6 hours ago Emergency services on scene after police incident
10 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
13 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
15 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
15 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion rivals rocked by shock defeat

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion chances were handed a welcome and surprise boost the night before their clash with Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening.

By Alex Miller
Published 28th Mar 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 22:12 BST

The Owls head into the Gloucestershire clash hoping to go about righting the wrongs of back-to-back defeats at Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers.

That they followed a disappointing Hillsborough draw with Bolton Wanderers has raised tension in the Wednesday fanbase as to their promotion aspirations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But these were given a mini boost with news from down south that Exeter City had beaten Barnsley 3-1 to hand the Owls the chance to stretch their lead over their South Yorkshire neighbours to nine points with eight matches remaining.

Most Popular

Along with fellow automatic promotion chasers Ipswich Town, the Tykes were the form side in the division having gone unbeaten since January.

Darren Moore’s Owls can regain their place at the top of the table with a win over Cheltenham, who themselves are four without defeat.

Cheltenham TownBarnsleyLeague One