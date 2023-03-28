Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion chances were handed a welcome and surprise boost the night before their clash with Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening.

The Owls head into the Gloucestershire clash hoping to go about righting the wrongs of back-to-back defeats at Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers.

That they followed a disappointing Hillsborough draw with Bolton Wanderers has raised tension in the Wednesday fanbase as to their promotion aspirations.

But these were given a mini boost with news from down south that Exeter City had beaten Barnsley 3-1 to hand the Owls the chance to stretch their lead over their South Yorkshire neighbours to nine points with eight matches remaining.

Along with fellow automatic promotion chasers Ipswich Town, the Tykes were the form side in the division having gone unbeaten since January.