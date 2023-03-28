The best Sheffield Wednesday fans away day pictures from this season so far

Sheffield Wednesday fans have packed out League One grounds up and down the country this season so far as the Owls aim to make it back to the Championship.

From Accrington to Portsmouth and plenty of places in between, thousands of Wednesdayites have made often long trips to cheer on Darren Moore’s side, cementing their reputation as one of the best supported clubs in the EFL.

Every player and manager Moore have heaped praise on the support and looking at our gallery you can see why.

“There’s been a real change in the atmosphere and culture here and honestly, I can only thank everybody," Moore said.

“The fan response when I’ve asked in match notes and in interviews, the supporters have been a credit to the club.

“I just want to thank them and the large support. I thank them all. We keep working but it’s great to know that this journey we’re on, we’re not alone and we’re all in it together.”

