The 20-minute period that caused Sheffield Wednesday dugout most stress in Lincoln City stalemate

Everything up to that point had been fairly encouraging for Sheffield Wednesday.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

But a sloppy piece of possession play, a handling misjudgement and Lincoln City equalised. It was a moment that turned the first half of the Owls’ 1-1 Hillsborough draw with the Imps on its head.

Leading the match, Wednesday had been cool and calm in possession. Lincoln’s equaliser seemed to disrupt the Owls’ flow, something manager Darren Moore picked up on in his post-match media engagement.

“The biggest thing for me today is that 20-minute spell from the goal until half-time,” he said. “Once we got them in at half-time we managed to get them to calm down and then go again.

Most Popular
Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis
“But we want them to have that ownership they have themselves on the pitch. Sometimes when you're in the arena, when all around you are losing their heads, you keep yours.”

Much has been made of the experience and know-how of the Owls squad. Asked whether such a buckle in fortunes on the field had surprised him, he said: “I don't think it's a surprise, but we have to pass on our experience to them to know in those moments they have to be in total control, irrespective of how you feel.

“You have to have the experience and the capacity to reset at the time. In every field there are different sportsmen and women that go through that. It's about having the ability to stay in control. Up until then when I look at the percentages of the game, we were fine.”

