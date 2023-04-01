Darren Moore was once again left frustrated by a momentary lapse that cost Sheffield Wednesday two points in their race for the League One title – but defended their performance as they went top of the division.

David Stockdale came under fire for his handling of a shot that was palmed into the path of Lincoln’s Danny Madriou for the Imps’ equaliser.

That equaliser was Lincoln’s only real chance for a point they defended resolutely and though Wednesday were unable to grab a win and end a now five match run without victory, Moore remained philosophical over the performance overall.

Asked of Stockdale’s role in the error, Moore said he held more frustration in the way the ball was given away in the build-up.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“We were in possession of the ball,” he told The Star. “When you give the ball away, that is the most disappointing thing. It wasn’t Lincoln getting it, putting a phase of play together and opening us up. We had the ball, gave it away and they countered to score. That’s the disappointing thing.

“What did they have really? I don’t remember much.

“They scored with the one opportunity they had. Their xG with the ball in play is not at all high and it doesn’t surprise me that from the one opportunity they had, they scored. That’s what they live for.

“Once they got the goal they sit behind and it’s very difficult. We were looking at different ways around it but we couldn’t force the goal.”

Errors have cost the Owls dearly in a whirlwind recent run that has seen them concede a dominant position in the title race. The Wednesday manager demanded more from his players.

“We’ve seen them [individual errors],” Moore continued. “Of course it is absolutely frustrating because when you feel they are self-inflicted, that’s the most frustrating thing.

“It can come down to a lapse in concentration. We have to be better. have to demand more from each other. We have to be more resolute. We want more. That’s the level that is driving us. We don’t accept it, every single game we want more.

“We look back on today and we got a point. I always look at the performance and the hurdles that were put in front of us.”

