Huffing, puffing Sheffield Wednesday were unable to unlock a determined Lincoln City defence in a one-way second half.
Michael Smith’s early opener looked to set Wednesday on their way back at S6 but a moment of lapse from David Stockdale allowed Lincoln to equalise - in what proved to be the match-turning moment.
The remainder of the first half was frazzled but Wednesday looked dangerous without landing killer blows in a one-way second half. They had chances to win it but couldn’t break through.
Here are our player ratings from yet another frustrating run-out for the Owls - with all that said, they have gone top of the table.
1. David Stockdale - 5
Where conditions could have excused his dealing with Cheltenham’s second on Wednesday evening, he had no such buffer for Lincoln’s first, parrying only as far as Madriou for the simplest of chances with his only moment of note. Nutmegged a man to spark heart attacks. Mixed distribution. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 5
A weird one to rate. Started with his chest out, putting Palmer in a couple of times before bombing on himself. Some of that joie de vivre evaporated and there were a couple of hairy moments on the ball. Shaky overall and subbed for Wilks on the hour. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 6
Was a constant threat in the air as per - in both boxes - and played his part in Smith’s opener. He’s not quite the ball-spreading defender he looked like he could be a couple of weeks back but with the short stuff he was tidier and played with a little more urgency than at FGR. Missed a monster headed chance on 68 minutes. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 6
Made a couple of important interventions and was strong in the air. Tidy on the ball but wasn’t without fault for the goal, reacting second. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC