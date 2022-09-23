'That's not us' - Sheffield Wednesday boss discusses fan behaviour after FA report
Darren Moore doesn’t expect any further action to be taken by the Football Association after the incidents in Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Ipswich Town.
The Owls manager revealed after the 2-2 draw that if another object had been thrown onto the pitch then Peter Wright would have abandoned the game, however the fans ceased and Wednesday went on to complete an impressive comeback from 2-0 down.
In the days that followed the club confirmed that an investigation was underway in order to try and identify the perpetrators, and it was explained that anyone proven to have breached the regulations would be handed a ban.
There was also concerns that the club itself may be punished, though they may well be in the clear in that regard according to the Wednesday manager.
Speaking to The Star, Moore said today, “We had the report in - it wasn’t so much a warning as a report - from the referee about how the game went… And the potential of the game being abandoned due to the safety of the players on the pitch. It was his duty to bring that to attention.
“So we’ve had that report, and we’re grateful that - at the time - no more objects were thrown on the pitch. Because it would have been catastrophic for us as a football club to be labelled with that… There’s been no further action taking with it.”
Is that the end of it then, does he think?
“I expect that to be the end of it,” he said. “And I know that as a fanbase and as a football club that’s not us, so it’s just one of those moments where frustration have got the better of one or two. But like I say, that’s not us as a football club.
“To come to Hillsborough and play, it’s one of the best football grounds you could wish to play in. And it’ll continue to be that way.”
Wednesday are back at home against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow afternoon as they look to try and close the gap at the top of the League One table, and everyone involved will be hoping for a calmer affair this time around.