'That's not us' - Sheffield Wednesday boss discusses fan behaviour after FA report

The Owls manager revealed after the 2-2 draw that if another object had been thrown onto the pitch then Peter Wright would have abandoned the game, however the fans ceased and Wednesday went on to complete an impressive comeback from 2-0 down.

In the days that followed the club confirmed that an investigation was underway in order to try and identify the perpetrators, and it was explained that anyone proven to have breached the regulations would be handed a ban.

There was also concerns that the club itself may be punished, though they may well be in the clear in that regard according to the Wednesday manager.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said today, “We had the report in - it wasn’t so much a warning as a report - from the referee about how the game went… And the potential of the game being abandoned due to the safety of the players on the pitch. It was his duty to bring that to attention.

“So we’ve had that report, and we’re grateful that - at the time - no more objects were thrown on the pitch. Because it would have been catastrophic for us as a football club to be labelled with that… There’s been no further action taking with it.”

Is that the end of it then, does he think?

Sheffield Wednesday are investigating the supporter unrest from the game against Ipswich Town.

“I expect that to be the end of it,” he said. “And I know that as a fanbase and as a football club that’s not us, so it’s just one of those moments where frustration have got the better of one or two. But like I say, that’s not us as a football club.

“To come to Hillsborough and play, it’s one of the best football grounds you could wish to play in. And it’ll continue to be that way.”