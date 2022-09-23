The Chairboys have never won a game at Hillsborough over the years, however they have met on just four occasions at S6 – one of which he played in himself.

After he opted against signing a new contract at Adams Park over the summer, Stockdale made the switch to Wednesday to bolster Darren Moore’s goalkeeping department, and so far he’s got five clean sheets in nine League One games as he takes aim at another Golden Glove award.

This weekend he’ll be up against a group of players that know him better than most, but he’ll be determined to make it clean sheet number six as the Owls try and close the gap on the current league leaders, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Wednesday are four points off at this point in time, and – though he says it’s been a decent start – the goalkeeper says that he understands the expectations that come with a club like the Owls.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, ‘Stocko’ said, “I’ve been at some clubs that also expect a lot, and why shouldn’t they? I’m not going to disagree with fans and say we shouldn’t be doing well, because I agree - with the squad we have, we should.

“That’s not putting pressure on, because when you go into a team meeting and say, ‘What do we expect this season?’ People openly say, ‘We want to get promoted’.

“So why wouldn’t you have that focus all the way through the season? Until it’s mathematically impossible to do it, you have to have that steel focus.”

Stockdale had nothing but praise for his former club as he prepares to face them for the first time since his exit, thanking them for helping him get back on track.

He added, “It was brilliant… I had ups and downs, they helped me resurrect my career, so I’ll always be thankful to them. But if they want to give me something back then they can give me a few points on Saturday!”