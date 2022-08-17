Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the view of Owls boss Darren Moore, who speaking after the Tuesday evening clash expressed his frustration at what he saw as a lack of consistency by referee James Oldham.

Wednesday new boy Reece James was shown a red card for a clumsy tackle in the 34th minute, a moment that completely turned the match on its head after a nip-and-tuck first half hour.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore felt Peterborough United man Frankie Kent should have been sent off for this tackle on Lee Gregory.

But moments later Frankie Kent was yellow carded for an ugly, lunging challenge Lee Gregory, a tackle Moore was in no doubt deserved a red card.

Moore was reticent to mention the incident but pushed he said: “I’m frustrated. There’s an incident right here, straight leg, off the ground.

“That’s intentional, Reece has just put his leg out. And yet nothing is there.

“That incident two or three minutes later is off the ground, take another look at it, he is well off the ground.

“I looked at the ref for a decision and he just said no. That was a worse one than the one we saw over there [James]. That’s what is frustrating as a manager because they come in the game.”