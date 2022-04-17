Bannan was in fine form at Stadium MK, assisting the opening two goals before scoring a wonder strike of his own to secure all three points in a real battle with the Dons, and he ran all the way to the away end to celebrate with the 5,600+ Wednesdayites who made the trip.

Speaking after winning Sky Sports’ Man of the Match award, the talented midfielder spoke highly of the support base, saying that it had a feel that was similar to their Play-Off final trip to Wembley in 2016.

“It was amazing,” he told The Star. “I said to the boys when I came out for the warm-up that it felt a bit like the Wembley feeling. The weather was nice, the away stand was rammed full of Wednesday fans, and it didn’t really feel like a normal league game.

“It had a different feel to it. The stadium is nice, the pitch is beautiful, and it felt like a proper occasion. We obviously rose to that occasion, and all the boys were saying the same thing – it felt like a massive, massive game.”

The Owls skipper went on to say, “It was good that we came and got the three points from a tough team, and it was for the fans tonight, with what they’ve had to go through with the game getting changed from Friday to Saturday. I’ve no idea how they’re getting home, but I’m sure they’ll find their way. That win was for them.

“They just keep turning up. We’re thankful for them, because without them we probably wouldn’t have seen some of the games through the way we have this season.”

Barry Bannan says Saturday's win for was Sheffield Wednesday's travelling fans.