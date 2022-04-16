The Owls were dealt a big blow before the game after it became clear that neither Sam Hutchinson nor Massimo Luongo would be available, and when the full squad was named there was also no place for Dominic Iorfa in the 18-man group.

Speaking to the media after the dramatic 3-2 victory at Stadium MK, Darren Moore gave an update on all of the players who missed out – but was unable to give too much information on Harlee Dean.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said, “We think (with Dean) it’s a calf knock, so we’ll have a look at him over the next 24 hours. He had to come off… We also picked up a couple of injuries in training, with Sam Hutchinson picking up a knock and Massimo Luongo having a little bit of a chest infection that we didn’t want to risk him with because of the magnitude of the game. With Dominic Iorfa it was also a little bit of a knock, so we had to reshuffle the pack in the last 24 to 48 hours.”

And could any of them feature against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night?

“Maybe, depending on how he is, we could have Mass,” the Owls boss explained. “We don’t envisage having Sam or Dom, but maybe Massimo – we’ll see how he is.”

Moore also confirmed that Bannan was taken off because he was suffering from cramp, however there don’t seem to be any concerns with regards to his fitness for the next game.