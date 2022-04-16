Sheffield Wednesday managed to hold on against MK Dons to claim a 3-2 win.

The game couldn’t really have started any better for Wednesday…

Darren Moore’s side were bright from the offset, pressing high and putting the Dons under pressure as they went in search of three points. Lee Gregory thought he’d got the opening goal inside the opening 10 minutes after being fed through by George Byers – Jamie Cumming got down low though, and kept him out.

The hosts’ goalkeeper wouldn’t be pleased for much longer though. A well-worked corner between Barry Bannan and Jack Hunt saw the ball fizzed into the box to Saido Berahino, who struck it hard towards goal. Cumming will have thought he’d done enough, until it was somehow fumbled into the back of the net.

Wednesday led, and the away end erupted.

Fast-forward 10 minutes, and things got even better. After the set piece disappointment at Bolton Wanderers, Wednesday decided that they wanted to be the ones to benefit.

After Berahino’s opener it was Gregory’s turn to get in on the action, he was on hand to get on the end of another Bannan corner – his 12th assist of the season – to poke it home, and Wednesday were in wonderland.

Bannan, however, wasn’t done yet.

When Bailey Peacock-Farrell lumped the ball forward there seemed to be nothing on, but the Owls skipper had other ideas, watching a headed ball bounce in front of him before letting rip from range.

It looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. You won’t see many better goals than that – if you haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you stop reading this for a second to go and find it.

This tie was far from over, though, and after the blows of losing Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson, Moore was forced into another change – this time it was Harlee Dean, who was replaced by Chey Dunkley.

Moments later, the MK Dons were woken up right up. Troy Parrott found space down the left, and delicately dinked it over BPF. The hosts weren’t giving up on this one.

They kept pushing as the half came to an end, and truth be known the Owls were probably quite pleased to hear the sound of the whistle.

Things almost got worse for the Owls early in the second half as Conor Coventry rattled the crossbar with a great strike, but Wednesday held firm and slowly seemed to regain control.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who’d been tasked with filling the big shoes of Luongo, was superb, and Byers played a starring role as he bossed things alongside Bannan in the centre of the park.

But that didn’t stop the Dons from pushing. BPF was called into action a couple of times, and Wednesday had to weather the storm a bit – but managed to do so, even after the introduction of a tricky winger that they know well, Theo Corbeanu.

Gregory, Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson all did their part in dealing with the Wolverhampton Wanderers man, and he had no joy when it came to trying to peg back his former teammates.

Scott Twine, however, wasn’t about to give up on the game, and when he rifled an inch-perfect freekick in two minutes into the 10 minutes of injury time the tension was palpable.